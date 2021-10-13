Kason O’Shields is Hawley’s do-it-all man

Kason O’Shields.. a name you may of heard once or twice this season. O’shields is averaging a total of 150 yards and a pick per game, but his success doesn’t start on the field.

O’Shields said,”well it starts in the weight room and on the practice field we have to go hard on every play you have to watch film at home and have to have a great attitude towards the game.”

O’Shields never comes off the field as he plays key roles in the defensive and offensive side of things. Head coach mitch ables believes he is doing what is asked of him.

Head coach Mitch Ables said,”Well, you know we expect big things out of Kason, just like we expect them out of all our kids, and he’s in a position where hes gonna make plays, and he’s either gonna make them, or he’s gonna not make them, and it’s pretty evident when he does and pretty evident when he doesn’t, and we expect big things out of him every week.”

The Bearcats have a goal going into each game defensively that has helped lead to three straight shutouts.

O’Shields said,”Right now we’re just trying to hold them 100 yards passing 100 yards rushing, and we’re just trying to stop them and get our goals done.”

O’Shields and his team is undefeated on the season and looking for more wins in the future.

O’Shields said,”I mean it feels pretty good to be out there winning with your team. We put hard work in all summer just to win and it feels pretty good to get the confidence done as a team.”

Ables said,”it makes you feel good but we’re trying to look to the next one. We have stamford this week and they put some athletes on the field so we gotta be in the right spots and play good football.”

Kason has been named in several weeks of the BCH Sports Top Five Plays also this season.

The Bearcats are on the road this week at Stamford for their second week of district play.