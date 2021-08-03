Kates wants to lead Merkel to the playoffs in 2021

The Merkel Badgers are working to get prepared to run new head coach Will Kates offense and defense.

Kates is the Badgers fourth head coach in four seasons, and Merkel hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

It’s been a tough time, but Kates believes his team can get back to the playoffs this year.

Kates said, “These kids have it in them. They are hungry for success. We, as coaches, have to define what success looks like to them on a daily basis and getting them to win that next rep.

Elijah Salas said, “Excitement. I’m just looking forward to this new season, new coaches, my senior year. I just ready to get back out there. We’re here to compete and we are ready.”

Kates added, “Three things, okay? Most physical, most conditioned and most disciplined. None of those require talent, and that’s what we are telling our kids.”

It’s not going to be easy with Eastland and Comanche in the same district.

Merkel opens 2021 with Reagan County.