Keenum and Wylie honor Hugh and Brenda Sandifer with new scholarship

The Wylie Bulldogs Education Foundation and NFL quarterback Case Keenum have teamed up to create two scholarships honoring Wylie legends Hugh and Brenda Sandifer.

Sandifer coached at Wylie for 41 years, and his wife, Brenda, was a long-time Wylie counselor. They both retired in 2020. Keenum, a quarterback with the Cleveland Browns, was quarterback of the Wylie Bulldogs in 2004 when the school won its only state championship in football under Coach Sandifer.

Keenum and his wife, Kimberly, are funding the scholarships through an annual donation to the Wylie Bulldogs Education Foundation. The scholarships will be for $5,000 each and will go to one boy athlete and one girl athlete at Wylie.

Keenum announced the scholarships in November in a pre-recorded video message that was played during a ceremony inducting the Sandifers into the Wylie Hall of Honor. He said the Sandifers had a huge impact on his life and the lives of so many other students.

“Your impact is not over,” he told the Sandifers. “You are going to continue to impact kids at Wylie High School for many years to come.”

The scholarship recipients will be selected by the WBEF’s Student Scholarship Selection Committee, which considers grades, leadership, financial need and much more in its rigorous scholarship application process. In addition to the Sandifer Scholarships, the Foundation annually gives $1,000 scholarships to 15-20 graduating Wylie seniors.

Any graduating Wylie senior who would like to apply for one of the scholarships can download an application from the foundation website at Wyliebef.org. The application deadline is March 19, 2021. The Wylie Bulldogs Education Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission of promoting excellence in the Wylie schools through senior scholarships, teacher grants and new teacher support.