Kelso filled in at QB well for the Indians

The Jim Ned Indians are back in the playoffs for the third straight season.

For the last two weeks, head coach Matt Fanning put back up quarterback Josh Kelso behind center because starter Dylan Martin was out with a concussion.

Kelso did a good job leading the Indians offense, and the coach is comfortable with him leading the way.

Fanning said, “Josh has done a great job. He’s been our back up for two years and prior to that was a quarterback at the JV level. He’s taken snaps back there, and we’ve prepared him for that. He brings a different set of skills to the game, and he’s really good with his legs. He throws the ball pretty accurately, and he opens up some different facets of our offense.”

Josh Kelso said, “We always watch film together. Usually on Saturdays, we go over the game. He’s there on the sidelines telling me what I did and what I can improve on. You’ve always got to be ready because you never know what can happen.”

The Indians open the playoffs on Friday night against the Pilot Point Bearcats.

That game is in Saginaw at 7:30 p.m.