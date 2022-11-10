The Abilene High Eagles and Cooper Cougars traveled down to El Paso for the Bi-District round of playoffs, while the Wylie Bulldogs hosted theirs.

The Eagles were the first ones to score in their game with Del Valle in the second quarter and that got things going for their offense with a 21-0 score at half.

Abilene High didn’t let up in the second half scoring 21 more points to make it 42-0 before the Conquistadors got a touchdown of their own.

Abilene High ran away with this one, 42-14.

The Eagles will play the winner of the Red Oak/Denton Ryan game.

Cooper’s own Chris Warren threw a 99-yard touchdown pass in the game for the second score of the night.

The Cougars got their offense going early putting up 35 points by halftime, while only giving up 13 to Andress.

Cooper led the entire game and beat Andress, 49-20.

The Cougars will play the winner of the Grapevine/Lake Dallas game.

The Wylie Bulldogs got to host their playoff game in the Key City here tonight.

The Bulldogs were proactive on both sides of the ball for another week of great plays.

After an interception by Reese Borho and a Landry Carlton touchdown, that set the tone for the night.

Wylie led 41-7 at the break, then came out and had a dominate defensive performance only giving up one more touchdown to upend El Paso High, 54-14.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of the Frisco Emerson/Colleyville Heritage game.