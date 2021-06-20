Key City Volleyball Club heading to Orlando for AAU National Championships

On Thursday 56,000 volleyball players from across the United States are gathering for the world’s largest volleyball tournament.

The Key City Volleyball Club is comprised of girls from all over the Big Country, and Sunday night was their final practice in Abilene before heading down to Orlando for the AAU National Championships.

The KCV has only been around for one year, and the team says they are excited to take their talents to Flordia, for a shot to win the national title.

Brylee Pursley says, “It’s a really big deal to have a bunch of girls with a lot of talent and the coaches pushing us every single day to do better and make ourselves better to go and compete and hopefully win.”

Elizabeth Underwood says, “If we win, or if we do, do that, that would be insane. Like, I would probably like cry honestly but, it would be good to let other surrounding schools and maybe like the bigger areas, like really see what Abilene and the Big Country is about. So that’s just really really exciting, no matter if we bring home a trophy or not. Just that we’re there is really good.”

The Key City Volleyball Club is competing in the AAU National Championships from June 24th-30th.