Key City Volleyball Club looking to put the Big Country on the map

This week about 56,000 high school volleyball players from across the country are in Orlando for the AAU National Championships.

After being in existence for only one-year, the Key City Volleyball Club has already sent a team to nationals.

So far the club has over 150 girls spread out amongst 14 teams, and they have big plans for the future.

Head Coach Bre Shelton says they are looking to expand their program by 20 teams, including adding boys teams.

“We’re trying to create and elite experience. I would say that Abilene is behind in terms of the DFW area and out goal is to get us caught up. We have high level coaches, high level training experience and we’re creating elite teams that are traveling, and are going to be traveling all over the country, and we’re also creating experiences for those who are new to volleyball as well. Just growing the game, creating a higher level of experience and just an overall better quality of experience for volleyball is our goal,” said Bre Shelton.

The Key City Volleyball Club is hosting tryouts in July and August. The team starts play in the national tournament on Saturday, June 26th.