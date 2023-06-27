Summer time means it’s camp time for college campuses across the nation.

That’s no different at Abilene Christian University.

The Wildcat’s men’s team is hosting a camp for kids from all over the area this week.

It’s for ages five to sixteen. When the younger players are in action, Tanner and his players say the goal is to teach the basics and get them to love basketball.

JV Seat said, “Oh this camp is good. Just being around the kids, teaching the kids at a young age about the concepts about basketball, just about defense and playing together and really just the basic fundamentals of everything.”

Immanuel Allen said, “They’re all a lot younger than a lot of us and they’re just now getting into basketball so teaching them the fundamentals really of basketball and everything. Follow through, stance, balance and all those kinds of things. Really the fundamentals and getting them to really enjoy basketball.”

Head coach Brette Tanner said, “We’re just trying to teach them how to play basketball. Most importantly we wanna get these kids into our facilities and show them ultimately they’ll wanna come back ya know to our games in the winter.”

Tuesday was Day 2 of the camp at ACU, and it wraps up on Thursday.

It’s the first camp at the new look Moody Coliseum.

The Wildcats start prepping for a trip to Europe after the camp is over.