MIDLAND, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Abilene High Eagles and Lubbock Cooper Pirates went head-to-head in game one of their playoff series in the Regional Quarterfinals Friday afternoon in Midland.

The Pirates had a chance to make it a 1-0 ballgame in the 4th inning, as a runner slid home to score but a clutch throw from left field by Zak Davila to get the out.

The game went into extras after seven scoreless innings.

Going into the eighth inning, Davila had an unbelievable catch above the fence to end the inning.

In the ninth, Casen Kilmer was on first base and Rylan Stokes hit a grounder and it was overthrown as he was called safe at first and Stokes rounded second and third and flew home to walk off the Eagles, 1-0.