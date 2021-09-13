Kincaid’s growth as Wylie’s quarterback is evident

The Wylie Bulldogs came within six points of claiming their first victory over the Cooper Cougars on Friday night in the Southtown Showdown.

While they did come up short, Aiden Kincaid took some big strides forward with his play at quarterback.

The senior ended up with 261 yards through the air and he threw a couple of touchdown passes.

It was a great performance against a good defense, and showed the coaches that he’s getting better every time he takes the field.

Kincaid said, “The offensive line, I’ve put all of my trust in them, and they’ve really been there blocking all of them, but I feel a lot more secure back there in the pocket being able to read the defense and throw the ball better. As the offense goes, I’ve understood what goes on a little bit better. I think I’ve stepped into the role.”

Clay Martin said, “I think Aiden stuck with it and continued to get better. I thought he was better last week and even better this week. I think that’ll continue to improve, and I think our entire team, as we continue to mature and get a little more experience, will get better and learn from the mistakes we make and go on to the next one.”

On another note, The kicking duties seem to be in good hands at Wylie.

Grayson Bearden nailed a 55-yard field goal in the first half of the game.

It’s a career high for the senior. Wylie visits Stephenville on Friday.