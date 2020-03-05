Kiner-Falefa working to earn a place on Rangers roster

The Texas Rangers continue Spring Training over in Arizona, and one guy that’s trying to get things going in Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

He spent most of the 2019 season playing catcher, but this year, he’s listed as an infielder.

It’s a place Kiner-Falefa is more comfortable with, and he’s excited to continue the work he put in during his first season in the big leagues.

Kiner-Falefa said, “Last year I wanted to build off my rookie year, but it was tough with the catching and the pressure of having Lance and Mike and all those guys. Being able to be comfortable on the field and be able to get the work in with the pitcher. You know, who I’m facing rather than what our pitchers need to do. It’s helping me a lot going into every at bat feeling fresh.”

TheRangers are just 22 days from their opener in Seattle against the Mariners.