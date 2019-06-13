Kittley back in Abilene for AISD coaches clinic

June 12th, 2019 - Texas Tech head track and field coach Wes Kittley was back in Abilene today to speak at a coaching clinic the Abilene Independent School District hosted at the administration building.

Kittley just led the Red Raiders to the Men's Outdoor National Championship last week.

It's the first men's national title in the schools history.

"I've been putting this together for many years. We've been top 5, top five, top five. We've had really good teams, but this was a senior laden group," Wes Kittley said. "Eight of the eleven that scored were seniors. You just finally learn going through the process, getting beat, falling down a little bit, and they just kept coming back."

"I think they just gained more confidence being seniors. Saying, 'We've already been here. We know what to expect. We know we've got the best team. Now let's just go in there and get it done.'"

"Definitely worth the wait. If it gets sweeter as the years go by, it was plenty sweet because I was ready to get one," Kittley said.

For Kittley, it's his 30th national title. Before he went up to Lubbock, the Rule native led the ACU Track and Field program to 29 Division II National Championships.