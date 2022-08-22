It’s time for the 2022 season to get started.

The Wylie Bulldogs open up against Brownwood, and quarterback K.J. Long is set to take the snaps for head coach Clay Martin at quarterback.

Long was the backup quarterback for the Bulldogs last year and saw limited action.

The first start can be nerve racking for anyone, but Martin and Long feel good going into Friday’s season opener.

Long said, “It’s obviously a big deal especially here at Wylie. This is a great program with a history of winning, so getting to take over this role is a big deal. I’m really excited about and ready to go.”

Clay Martin said, “KJ’s that guy that no matter what situation he finds himself in he finds a way to excel. A guy that’s a three-sports guy at our school and played a lot on the varsity basketball team and baseball team. He’s a young man that finds a way to get things done.”

Long added, “It means a lot to get that kind of praise, so I’m just excited for this year and the team that we have and ready to go.”

Long and the Bulldogs are headed south to Brownwood to open the season.

Their game against the Lions is at 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium on Friday night.