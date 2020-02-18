Kluber is “all in” according to the Rangers manager

The Texas Rangers are a week into spring training, and one of the guys most want to talke about is starting pitcher Corey Kluber.

The Rangers traded with the Cleveland Indians to get Kluber, and most expect him to become the ace of the staff.

He’s a really good addition, but don’t expect him to be a “fire them up” kind of leader.

He’s going to be a good example, though.

Kluber said, “I’ve never tried to view myself as a leader or tried to do anything along those lines. I have a certain way to go about my business that works for me. If other people want to pay attention to that, and they think it’ll work for them, then great.”

Chris Woodward said, “He’s all in. He told me he’s got a lot to prove this year. Which, for a guy that’s won two Cy Youngs and was arguably the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher, in the game for a while, is eye opening.”

Kluber was limited because of a broken arm in 2019, but he was 56-20 from 2016-2018.

The Rangers are hoping he stays healthy this year.