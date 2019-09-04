KTAB to air, stream 2019 Champions Classic

Classic will offer back-to-back evenings of West Texas high school football at Shotwell Stadium.

The battle will start at 7 pm, Thursday, Sept. 5, as Abilene High Eagles take on Midland Lee Rebels, while Abilene Cooper Cougars will face the Grapevine Mustangs at 7:30 pm on Friday, Sept. 6.

10,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.

The Classic is extremely fortunate to have a fantastic relationship with media sponsor Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Nexstar has supported the Champions Classic since the inception of this football event. Thursday’s game will air live on KTAB and will be streamed on BigCountryHomePage.com. Friday’s lineup will be tape delayed and aired Saturday, September 7, from 2-5 pm on KTAB and streamed at the same time. This allows everyone an opportunity to see local teams in action.

The Classic is promoted by the Abilene Sports Alliance, a committee under the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. The event is designed to increase the economic impact in the Abilene community through sporting events, but also to raise money for scholarships awarded to graduating seniors at local high schools. To date, $128,500 has been awarded in scholarships to 125 high school graduates.

“We hope everyone will come out and show their community spirit,” said Debi Schultz, Sales Director for the ACVB. “Abilene is known throughout the state for tremendous football, but also our gracious southern hospitality.”

Cost to attend is $8 for Thursday’s game and $10 on Friday. Admission is included for those who hold AHS or CHS season tickets. For more information, see abilenevisitors.com/Champions-Classic-2019.

Other generous sponsors make this event possible: Big Country Chevy Dealers, NextEra Energy, Bourland~Soben Dentistry, Abilene Pediatric Dental, Abilene Regional Medical Center, First Financial Bank, Atmos Energy, 3rd Street Printing, Abilene Ice, Avis Lube, Chick-fil-A – South, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Lamar Advertising, United Supermarkets S. 14th , and VIP Sports Getaway.