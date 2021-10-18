Lack of consistency and execution cost Wylie

The Wylie Bulldogs struggled all night against the Wichita Falls Coyotes and ended up losing 41-25 in Week 8 of the season.

The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, and then gave up 31 straight points.

Wichita Falls gained almost 400 yards of offense, and the Wylie defense came up with three turnovers.

It wasn’t enough.

The Bulldogs were just too inconsistent on both sides of the ball to get the victory.

Head coach Clay Martin said, “There’s no question that that’s a great word for it. We lacked in consistency and execution. It’s something that played out throughout the game. A lot of crazy stuff happened and chances to swing momentum, and when you are in a game like that, you’ve got to find a way to make some plays. Unfortunately, we didn’t do it the other night. We had so few snaps in the second half. We scored on three out of the four possessions, but by that point, we had already made enough mistakes to where we were in a bind.”

The Bulldogs are back at home this week to take on Canyon Randell.

Wylie is 0-3 against the Raiders since moving up to Class 5A.

That game starts at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sandifer Stadium.