Lady Badgers go from winless to District Champions

With one regular season game left to go the Merkel High School Softball team has already been crowned the District Champions, after going 13-0 record in district play.

Maycee Jones says, “I just means a lot of all of us to be able to come out here and give it out all every day and to show that we have progressed since those two years ago.”

2-years ago the Lady Badgers failed to win a single game. This miraculous turnaround has given their players confidence and energized the Merkel community.

Josie Whitehead says, “I think it’s just like so cool because we can show all the little kids that are coming up, that anything is possible, and you can turn anything around.”

The players attribute some of their success this season to early morning workouts during the offseason. Head Coach Bobby Williams says his players would show up to these workouts, even if they were involved with other sports throughout the year.

Head Coach Bobby Williams says, “A lot of the girls were getting up here at six o’clock in the morning and working out, and they all did it. They don’t always like it, but it make them better.”

Maycee Jones added, “Being able to work out together and get stronger together was very good for us, and we all work hard in the weight room and we all try to get as big as possible so we can be very strong up there at the plate.”

The Lady Badgers have a relatively young roster, and the underclassmen have had a major impact on the teams ability to dominate the competition.

Maycee Jones says, “Just because they’re underclassmen doesn’t mean they’re any less than us, or anything because at first hand, Josie, she’s been kicking some butt out there and I’m really proud of her.”

Head Coach Bobby Williams says, “They’re hungry. They want to gar far. They see those gold trophies in the trophy case and they want some of them.”

The Lady Badgers final regular season game is Friday at 5:00pm on the road against Clyde.