Lady Bulldogs are rolling after slow start

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs started the 2020 district season painfully slow with two straight losses to Aledo and Cooper.

However, they are looking good now.

Head coach Amy Powell’s team is riding a three-game winning streak, and they are coming off a come from behind victory over state-ranked Wichita Falls Rider.

It took a while, but the team is coming together.

Makinlee Bacon said, “Our energy has definitely picked up since the Aledo game, so since we won the Aledo game we can do this, we can pick it up and in practices we started working harder and getting more into it.”

Head Coach Amy Powell said, “It’s nice to put a couple wins together, string a couple wins together after starting out 0-2. We just tried to stay positive after those two losses knowing we had several more district games to play and if we could win out, then we would be right there in the hunt of things and that win last night certainly put us right back into the thick of things.”

The Lady Bulldogs host the district leading Cooper girls on Friday night in the Southtown Showdown.