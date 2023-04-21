ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Lady Bulldogs welcome Lubbock Cooper Friday night in their last district game.

Wylie looking forward to close out district play with a win and they just that beating the Lady Pirates 9-1.

The team celebrated and honored it’s nine seniors before the game kicked off.

In the bottom of the second, Wylie scored three runs off two hits to take the lead 3-0.

Another run scored came in the fourth inning off a sac fly.

Lady Bulldogs end district with an 10-2 record. Postseason begins next week.