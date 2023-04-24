The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are getting ready for the playoffs. Their postseason run was cut short last year in Stephenville to Aledo.

This season the Lady Bulldogs have another year of experience and excited to get things started where they left off last year.

Head coach Heather Collier said, “I’ve been at Wylie 24 years and never played Plainview in softball. I know they always make the playoffs in that district and someone from ours tends to run into them. So, I don’t know a lot about Plainview, so you’re just gathering information and also improving the softball that you play. You don’t know a ton about your opponent, then you’re just trying to stay sharp and do the things that we need to do to play good softball regardless of who you play. So that’s gonna be our focus also. I think the girls are excited, our eight seniors, they just know this time of year is fun, it’s hard-working but it’s fun. It just means we get to spend more time together. So we gotta have fun but find that line to work hard that we can continue to be together and play softball for as long as possible.”

Wylie begins their postseason play on Friday against Plainview at Lubbock Christian University.