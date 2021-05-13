Lady Bulldogs relaxed and rolling into the regional quarterfinals

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs struggled down the stretch of the regular season and finished 4th in District 4-5A.

However, they are playing well right, and they are in the 3rd round of the postseason.

Turning things around when they aren’t going well isn’t the easiest thing in the world.

Head coach Heather Collier’s team seems to have accomplished that feat.

Kaylin Samulde says, “I’m seeing a lot of team work and honestly great team chemistry from everybody. I think everybody has quite a bit of fun. Maybe sometimes practice is a little more fun than coach would let us have, but all of us are great pals and I think that everybody here really does like each other, and like love each other and thast makes us just play well.”

Kat Martinez added, “We’re all super close. So on the field it’s just the same off the field. We all help each other out and encourage each other the whole time.”

Head Coach Heather Collier says, “It’s a delicate balance. You know, I want the girls to be loose and be confident. I think the more confident they are, they, play relaxed and that’s important. I don’t want them up tight.”

District 4-5A champion Lubbock Monterey is the next opponent for the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Plainsmen won both meetings during the regular season.

Wylie and Monterey meet in Hermleigh tomorrow for Game 1 and Game 2 is Saturday at noon back in Hermleigh.