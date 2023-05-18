ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Thursday evening the Colorado City Lady Wolves battled it out against the Stamford Lady Bulldogs in game one of the Class 2A regional semifinals.

The Lady Bulldogs beat Colorado City with a final score of 2-0.

In the third inning Stamford lead 1-0. Laylonna Applin hit a solo homerun in the sixth to advance the lady Bulldogs lead heading into the seventh.

Both Colorado City and Stamford will head back to Abilene High on Saturday at 1 p.m. for game two.

Game three will be 30 minutes after if needed.