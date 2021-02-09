Lady Bulldogs trying to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are getting ready for the start of the 2021 girls playoffs.

The Lady BUlldogs closed the season strong with wins over Lubbock High and Cooper to finish the regular seaosn and clinch the number two seeed from District 4-5A.

Wylie has momentum, and they intend to keep it headed into the playoffs.

Head Coach Amy Powell said, “It’s huge, you want to go into the playoffs with momentum. You don’t want to go into the playoffs having lost your way into the playoffs. You’ve got to start building some confidence and momentum for those types of games you are going to go play.”

Morgan Travis said, “Getting to the playoffs, I think we earned it by working hard and it’s really good. We worked this hard to get here so I think we deserve it.”

The Lady Bulldogs start the playoffs on Thursday in Lubbock against Amarillo Tascosa at 6:30 p.m.