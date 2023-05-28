ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals began their trek back down to Austin for their second straight appearance in the state softball tournament.

The Lady Cardinals pulled up to Abilene on a sweet charter bus and couldn’t contain their excitement about their ticket being punched.

Sydney Hancock said, “It’s huge, coming back from last year, ya know it was an upset. We weren’t expectin to go and get second. So getting back on that bus with the girls was huge cause from day one we’ve known this is what we’re coming to do.”

Head coach Sammy Winters said, “No, it’s great. Super blessed to have the support that we do have. Our kids are shocked and all of them, theres a few of them that weren’t a part of this team last year that are on it and they asked me, ‘Are we taking this all the way to Austin?’ I said, ‘Yes we’re taking this all the way to Austin.”

Hermleigh plays Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Class 1A Semifinal against Dodd City at McCombs Field.