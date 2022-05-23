The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are the first from the Big Country to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

The softball team’s success continues a great school year for the Cardinals.

It started with a great football season. The boys and girls both went to the regional basketball tournament, and now the softball team is state bound.

The only way for it to get better would be a state championship on down in Austin.

Head coach Sammy Winters said, “Man, what a year it’s been for Hermleigh Athletics. You know football, they go undefeated district champs, girls basketball playing in a regional final, boys basketball playing in a regional final, we had the most kids we’ve ever had at the regional track meet, and then here we are with softball going to state. It’s really easy right now to go, hey this is the best year in school history, but it dang might be. I’m just super proud of not just our kids, that’s who does deserve all the credit, but there’s community, there’s people behind them, and it’s just an awesome thing. It’s a good place to call home.”

The field for the Class A State Tournament is set.

Hermleigh is joined by defending champion Dodd City, 2021 runner-up D’Hanis and Chireno.

The match ups are not set, yet.

The tournament starts on May 31.