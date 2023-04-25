HERMLEIGH, Texas (BCH Sports)–The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are getting ready for their eighth straight appearance in the playoffs and celebrating a district championship.

After getting second place in the state tournament last year, they’re experienced and ready for another shot at the gold this season and having some fun while they’re at it.

Head coach Sammy Winters said, “Yeah I would say that’s something our girls don’t take for granted, but we’ve been playing at such a high level for so long and this is our eighth year in a row of making the playoffs and we told them, when we won the district on Tuesday, girls don’t forget this is special. We’re excited to see what’s gonna happen when we cut down on some of those things and we get to focus on softball. We’re pumped for the playoffs, we’re ready for the playoffs, it feels like it’s never gonna get here, but we’re anxious to get out there and play some playoff softball.”

The Lady Cardinals begin their postseason on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. against Cross Plains at McMurry University.