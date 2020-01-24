Lady Cougars are building character and building a winner

The Cooper Lady Cougars are one of the biggest surprises of the basketball season this year.

Head coach Arsenio Geter’s team already has more than two times the victories from last year with 21, and they are tied at the top of the district.

The work on the court is making a difference, but the work off the court is making an impact, too.

They are called “character building days,” and they are just as important.

Geter said, “I would say it helps out a lot. The kids think it helps out tremendously. I wasn’t here last year but I hear there was a lot of pointing fingers when times got bad and a lot of blaming each other. Here at AISD, we like to make a big point of character building, we preach it and they preach it to us. I think it’s really helping out a whole lot. On the outside looking in, our attitudes are a 180 change from how it’s been in the past, parents and fans let us know about it.”

The Lady Cougars are 3-1 in district play.

They get a chance to avenge their only loss in district next Tuesday at home against Aledo.