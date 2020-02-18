Lady Cougars are happy to be in the postseason

The Cooper Lady Cougars play their Bi-District game against Lubbock Monterey on Tuesday.

The Cougars are part of a four-way tie at the top of District 4-5A this year, and they were a part of the seeding tournament late last week.

Head coach Arsenio Geter and his players are happy to be in the postseason and hope to pull off a surprise.

Geter said, “We felt like we fell a little short in the first game of that little mini-tournament. We are excited about the opportunity. Anytime you get the opportunity to go to the postseason, we are pumped about it. We are prepared. We are going to take today, and we are just going to roll with it. We’ve got some tricks up our sleeves for them.”

Keiana Kemp, “It’s gonna be like a miracle. It hasn’t happened in forever. People don’t expect us to go to round two, so hopefully we do do it.”

The Lady Cougars take on #14 Lubbock Monterey on Tuesday in Big Spring at 6 p.m. at Howard College.