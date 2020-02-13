Lady Cougars celebrate first title since 2007

The Cooper Lady Cougars are a part of a 4-way tie for the District 4-5A championship with Wylie, Wichita Falls Rider, and Aledo.

The District title is the first for the Lady Cougars since 2007.

When you are older, 13 years isn’t that long, but when you are high school, thirteen years is an eternity.

The Lady Cougars are champions, and no one can take that away from them.

Arsenio Geter said, “Well I think all around it’s been a pretty awesome experience. We came in here knowing that things haven’t been going our way in the past couple of years and so we just try to turn what we could around and a big part of it was trying to get the girls to buy into the program and understand they have all the ingredients to make us good.”

Keiana Kemp said, “For me being a senior it’s a big thing because the past couple years it hasn’t happened and for me to experience it is just fun.”

The District 4-5A seeding games are Thursday night.

The Cooper Lady Cougars play in game two against Aledo.

The Lady Cougars beat the Lady Bearcats the last time they met.

The Lady Bulldogs play the first game of the night against Wichita Falls Rider at 6:30 p.m.

Wylie lost to Rider the first time they played and won the second meeting.

The winners flip a coin for first and second seed in the playoffs.

The losers play on Friday in Graham at 4:30 p.m.