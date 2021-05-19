Lady Cougars continue to make history in softball playoffs

The Cooper Lady Cougars are still playing in the Class 5A softball playoffs.

That’s worth noting because this is the first time for Cooper to get to the regional semfinals since 1996.

Think about that for a second. Bill Clinton was the president and not a single player was alive, yet.

It’s a great accomplishment, and the Lady Cougars are enjoying every minute of their playoff run.

Jennika Willis said, “I think this team has a lot of confidence because we just beat a team that was ranked number five in our state, so it boosts our confidence up to, hopefully, go out and beat any team we can.”

Summer Simmons said, “I mean, we are all super happy. I think we’re excited, and we are all looking to win more games and hungry for more wins.”

Cooper takes on Aledo starting on Thursday.

Game 1 is at 5pm in Stephenville.

Game 2 is at 1pm back in Stephenville.

Game 3 will follow Game 2, if it’s needed.