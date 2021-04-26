Lady Cougars determined to make playoff run

The Cooper Lady Cougars are back in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last seven years.

The Lady Cougars closed the season strong with four wins in their last five games, including a victory over Wylie in the season finale to clinch the 2nd seed in the postseason.

Goal number one is in the books for Cooper, and now they want to make a run beyond the first round.

Jennika Willis said, “It feels really good. Our goal was to get first or second seed in the playoffs in our district and make it to playoffs. Our next goal was to win a playoff game and go further.”

Angelica Gonzalez said, “It feels great to go into this playoffs with each other. All we have to do is depend and trust and keep fighting the way that we’ve been doing.”

Summer Simmons said, “I want to go more than one round deep. It’s been a while since this program has got to do that, and I think that’s a good goal for this team to have because of the chemistry that we have. I think we are really capable of doing it.”

Cooper is set to meet Amarillo Caprock at Lubbock Cooper high school. Game one is Friday night and game 2 is Saturday back in the Lubbock area.