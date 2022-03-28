The Cooper Lady Cougars struggled in their district opener on Friday against Lubbock Cooper.

It was a hiccup in what has been a good start to the 2022 season for the Lady Cougars.

They are 11-4 overall this year, and Cooper fields seven starters from last year’s team that advanced to the regional semifinals.

The district start aside, hopes are high for the Lady Cougars as the season rolls on.

Head Coach Stacey Herring said, “Um, we have several high hopes, last year when we made that run here at Cooper high school, they had not been that far in the playoffs since 1996.”

Summer Simmons said, “I think our team is very capable and I think it’s very exciting cause we’re almost like competing to the team we were last year. And that can be a lot of pressure but it’s also very fun when you have a team that’s as capable as we are now.”

Angelina Arriaga said, “This year we have a lot of returners and we’re really experienced. So in high pressure moments we handle it very well and we take care of what needs to be done.”

The Lady Cougars are back on the road tomorrow against Lubbock High.

Their District 4-5A showdown is in Lubbock at 6:30.