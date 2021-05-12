Lady Cougars pumped for 3rd round matchup with #5 El Paso Hanks

The Cooper Lady Cougars are trying to get past the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996, but it’s not going to be easy.

Head Coach Stacey Herring’s team is getting ready to face #5 El Paso Hanks this weekend. The Silver Knights are going to be Cooper’s toughest challenge this season.

Kaleigha Kemp said, “We’re gonna go get them. We got it. We all know we got it, we just have to go out and prove it to everyone. We know what we’re capable of, we just have to prove it.”

Head Coach Stacey Herring added, “We’re focusing on playing together as a team, keeping down our errors, continuing to hit like we have been, and if we play like I know we can, we’re gonna be advancing to the next round. We just have to take it one inning, one out, one game at a time and just hope for the very best. They’ve come together, we’ve peaked at the right time. Overall, they’re hitting well at this point, we just have to keep it going.”

Cooper and El Paso Hanks start their series in Fort Stockton on Friday night. Game 2 is Saturday at noon.