Lady Cougars still playing after first round for first time in 20 years

The Class 5A softball playoffs are getting ready to continue, and for the first time since 2001, the Cooper Lady Cougars are still playing in the second round.

None of the current members of this year’s Cooper team were alive back then.

Confidence played a big role in the Lady Cougars starting their turn around seven years ago, and the 2021 Cooper softball team is confident and ready to make a long run in the postseason.

Jazlyn Hatcher said, “If we’re hype in the dugout or if we’re making good plays on the field and if someone’s down we pick them up quick. So, when we stay hyped in the dugout, our sticks go and we hit pretty good everytime the attitudes are up.”

Summer Simmons said, “I think we expected to win, it’s been one of our goals all year and we were thinking one game at a time, one round at a time. So, going in we were really looking forward to it.”

Jennika Willis said, “I think honestly it was just us focusing on our game, not the other team’s game, because we have to focus on us hitting and not how they hit and just react to what they do and no focus on so much of what the other team does but us.”

The Lady Cougars look to continue their playoff run against El Paso Chapin in Odessa.

That series starts on Friday at 4 p.m.

Game 2 is Saturday at 10 a.m.