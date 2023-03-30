ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Lady Eagles are doing something only one other team has done.

Abilene High is through to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

The Lady Eagles are district champions, bi-district champions, and area champions so you can say it’s been a great season, and they are hoping to keep it rolling against Amarillo High on Friday.

Head coach Tiffany Van Hoose said, “They are one of the best teams when they truly play to their fullest potential and they have come out and shown were going to play to our full potential from here on out. You know towards the end of the season there was really no motivation. We’ve already won district, this is a warm up game when we played Rider, there was no motivating factor. I was like we’re going to go into playoffs on loses but then the motivating factor was playoffs. Like we’re here lets get the gold ball, let’s keep trophy chasing and they have just taken it and ran with it and played some of the best soccer that they’ve played.”

The match up with Amarillo High looks really even as Abilene High sits at 17-2-2 and the Lady Sandies are 17-3-3.

They play tomorrow night at 5 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper High School.