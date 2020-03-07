Lady Eagles defeat Wylie in national tennis tournament

The Abilene High Lady Eagles earned a stellar achievement Last Saturday in Waco.

They defeated Wylie at the UTR National High School Championships to win the title for that tournament.

AHS edged the lady bulldogs 5-4 in the championship match. Head Coach Stacy Bryan and Kaitlyn Strain were pleased with how the team showed out.

Kaitlyn Strain said, “We feel really good, we love Wylie and everything, but it’s crosstown rivals kind of, so it was really fun to play against them.”

Head Coach Stacy Bryan said, “I feel like the girls have gained so much confidence with each match that they play. All three matches that we played were very close. Wylie, you couldn’t have got any closer with that. Mark and I sat back and watched and it was a lot of fun to sit back and watch these girls support each other.”