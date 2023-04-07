ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Friday, the Abilene High Lady Eagles soccer team took to the field facing fourth ranked Grapevine in the regional semi-finals.

The Lady Eagles loss to the Lady Mustangs, 3-1 to close out their playoffs season.

In the second half Grapevine lead, 1-0 and was able to score two more goals to win the game.

Laila Brown scored the one and only goal for the Lady Eagles with two minutes left, but it was not enough.

Abilene High fell, 3-1 ending their playoffs run while in Wichita Falls.

They concluded their season, 10-1-1 in district play and 18-4-2 overall.