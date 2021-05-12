Lady Eagles flying high on late season momentum

The Abilene High Lady Eagles are on the eve of their third round game against Southlake Carroll.

The Lady Eagles 2021 season has been filled with ups and downs. A pair of regular season victories at the end of the season has Abilene High rolling three rounds deep in the Class 6A Playoffs.

Breana Barajas says, “We came a long way with having a rough middle of our season to coming to now. To really push through for each other and getting through for each other really pushed us further, and now that we’re playing as a team. Not as individuals. It’s really gotten us far.”

Head Coach Jim Reese added, “We don’t have to win the next three weeks to prove ourselves. We’ve already done that , so this is the icing on the cake. So you go in to play just because you’re having fun, and because you know you can. So I think that takes away pressure. I want them loose and relaxed.”

The Lady Eagles start their series with Southlake Carroll tomorrow night in Weatherford. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night back in Weatherford.