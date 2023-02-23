TUSCOLA, Texas (BCH Sports) – The second-ranked Jim Ned Lady Indians are back in the regional semifinals for the fifth year in a row.

That’s quite an accomplishment, but for the last four years, that’s where the Lady Indians run in the postseason ended.

Almost any program would take this problem, but head coach Hunter Cooley’s team wants to stay alive this year.

The players think they know how to snap the streak.

Kate Bryant said, “In this round we always have this mental block and we try to be super serious and whatever so this time I feel like if we just play like we know how and do everything like we’ve been doing, we’ll be fine.”

Ashlynn Galvin said, “Some games you come in with a mindset of “ohh are we going to win this game or not, but having that mindset of we’re going to win this game we’re going to take things at a time and we’re going to be a team. Once you have your sisters behind your back you can defeat a lot of people. So, as long as we’re a team as long as we work hard.” Galvin added, “I think sometimes in the past years we’ve jumped to things, and we got a little nervous and the crowd and everything but this year we have a different mindset going into it.”

The Lady Indians enter the regional tournament with a 26-game winning streak.

Second-ranked Jim Ned takes on unranked Idalou on Friday night at 8 p.m. at Frenship High School.