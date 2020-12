Howard Payne senior guard Mallory Garcia (Brownwood, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week.

Garcia scored 12 points off the bench in a loss at NCAA Division I foe Tarleton State.

She was 4-for-7 from the three-point line in the game.

For the week, Garcia averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 60 percent (6-of-10) from outside against a pair of DI opponents.