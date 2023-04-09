EARLY, Texas (BCH Sports)–There’s a familiar face leading the Early Lady Longhorns softball team this season.

Head coach Kelbie Case is a graduate of EHS and was promoted to head coach this past offseason.

The team loves the leadership and bond Coach Case brings to the table.

Head coach Kelbie Case said, “Just instilling in them that there’s so much tradition here and that everybody’s behind them, but also that it’s just us. We have 16 girls that are on varsity, nine of those are seniors.”

Marissa Skye Reedy said, “Oh I love it, it’s so good. She’s amazing. She pushes us a lot more than we’ve ever been pushed before and it’s really great just to have her. It’s something different and it’s someone we can bond with and be close with.”

Grace LaRue said, “I think 100%. She pushes us. Ya know, being a team there’s some important things and I think the past couple of years we haven’t had that and this year she has really pushed us like it’s we before me, and that’s all we got. It’s not just one of us, we all put in the effort.”

The Lady Longhorns are state-ranked this season and looking for their first district title since 2016 and state appearance since 2010.