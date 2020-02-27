Lady Pirates benefit from encouragement from the boys team

The Eula Lady Pirates are among seven Big Country schools headed to the regional tournament this weekend.

Unlike some of the other girls teams, they’ve got an outstanding boys program that is pushing the Lady Pirates every week.

You might think there’s some competition, but it’s best described as support.

Head Coach Jamie Masonheimer said “Well our boys are very suportive of the girls and vice versa. Eula is a family atmosphere and each group pulls for the other. “

Chloe Cavitt said, “Honestly I think that we both push each other to be the best we can be considering we’re such a small school with closeness and everything. I think that the boys do push us and I think we push them as well, so it’s a good connection.”

The regional tournaments are this weekend.

The Lady Pirates take on Saltillo in Mansfield on Friday night