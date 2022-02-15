The Eula Lady Pirates traveled to Merkel to take on the Ira Lady Bulldogs in the Bi-District Championship.

The Lady Pirates start out quick on a 23-0 run before Ira scored its first points of the game.

Eula defeated Ira 64-24 and clinched the trophy of Bi-District champions.

The Westbrook Lady Wildcats followed after playing the Cross Plains Lady Buffaloes.

The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Buffaloes, 37-30.

Other Bi-District Scores:

The Brownwood Lady Lions fell to Graham 24-22.

The Coleman Lady Bluecats defeated the Ozona Lady Lions, 42-39.

Santa Anna came up short against the Robert Lee Lady Steers, 68-22.