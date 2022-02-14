The Eula Lady Pirates are headed to the playoffs. Which this community is used to seeing. What makes this year a bit different? Josh Fostel. He spent years leading the boys to the playoffs. Now he’s running the girls program.

Josh Fostel said, “Uh it’s good, it’s good for me cause it’s kind of my first year on the girls side. They’ve really bought in to what we’re trying to do. And just the progress, we started out the year one and six or one and seven. So, the progress they’ve made throughout the year is just fun to see and a credit to how hard they’ve worked.”

Kenzley Melton said, “You can tell the momentum in this year has changed compared to all the other years. So he’s really pushing us hard, so we feel more confident in ourselves.”

Eula has a rich history of earning these championships. Scoring is especially a strong asset to this team as they scored three times as many points as their opponents in district play.

Fostel added, “You gotta be able to make enough shots. If your defense is good, find a way to win the game. So we’ve really concentrated on that.”

Some of these girls, it’s their last ride to the playoffs. Memories they’ll cherish forever.

Viviana Bautista said, “I’m just thankful, the past four years have been rough. I mean there’s been a lot of tears. A lot of stress and anxiety but it was worth it.”

Kenzley Melton added, “All four years that I’ve been in high school, we’ve went to the playoffs. But, I’ve just been on varsity my junior year so this is the second year of going to playoffs for me and it’s really a bittersweet moment.”

And the end goal for these Lady Pirates..

Kenzley Melton said, “Obviously it would be cool to go to state.”

Vivian Bautista said, ” State 2022.”