Lady Tigers discuss emotional series win over Hawley

The Anson Lady Tigers are coming off a big playoff series win over Hawley. Anson defeated the Bearcats 2-1 in the series.

In the third game the Lady Tigers won 6-4 in a late 11:00 finish.

After losing to them twice in the regular season and losing the first game of the series, they bounced back to move on to the regional semifinals. Anson was pumped after their special comeback.

Valerie Fells said, “I think a lot of people were shocked because we’ve lost to Hawley multiple times and I think that just gave us an opportunity to prove ourselves and show everybody how good we really are.”

Landry Overby said, “It was just special because as soon as we won that third game, my sister came off the bench and gave me the biggest hug in the world. It was just really special to have my sister there.”

Head coach Kym Chapa said, “Going into that last two games, that was our goal. Not to win, it was to play the best we could as a team and I think we did it. That’s what I’ve been telling the girls, if you play as a team, who knows where you’re gonna end.”

The Lady Tigers take on Colorado City this weekend.