Lady Tigers preparing through delay, ready for Lipan

The Anson Girls basketball team defeated Quanah 55-22 in their first round playoff game being their first postseason win since 2005. With the football team winning their first postseason game since 2016 this last season, Anson is developing a winning culture and atmosphere.

Head Coach Ryan Dollar said, “It’s always special. Winning breeds winning, success breeds success. The football team has had success in the past, they won their playoff game this year. Girl’s basketball is rolling pretty good, boys basketball is doing well for us this year. People are coming to watch games. We went to City view and our stands were pretty full on an icy night, cold night two hours away from us, so it’s always special when people are coming to watch.

The Lady Tigers have been sitting around waiting for their next playoff matchup with Lipan. Weather has caused delays to the game, but the the team is still staying in action and getting prepared.

Trista McIntire said, “Each day we’re coming in, we’re practicing more, we’re getting more and more prepared. It’s a time to be thankful since we’re getting this time to prepare and just a matter of staying focused and not looking to the future and just staying present and focusing on Lipan.”

Lipan threatens a lot of size over Anson, but as Shakespeare once said, “Though she be but little she is fierce.” That’s how this Lady Tigers team operates and they are working to take down the Indians.

Landry Overby said, “They have multiple girls that are six foot, six-two, but I think we’ll be perfectly fine. We’ve done it before, when we were in 3A, they had six-three girls going into the post and we did perfectly fine against them, so I think we’ll do well.”

Anson will go against Lipan Saturday at 3:30 in Graham.