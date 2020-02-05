Late-signing period doubles ACU’s incoming class for 2020

ABILENE – Five mid-year transfers and eleven high school recruits compose Abilene Christian football’s late signing period class announced Wednesday by head coach Adam Dorrel.

Seventeen student-athletes signed on to become Wildcats in December, and less than two months later Dorrel and his coaching staff received 16 additional commitments, including former FBS Power Five talents Peyton Mansell (QB), Jordan Paup (DE), Truett Knox (OL) and Dax Neece (WR).

These four student-athletes in addition to safety Kameron Stokes of Arlington Grace Prep have been working with the team since their arrivals last month and are currently enrolled in classes.

The remaining signees and walk-ons will make their ACU debuts when Fall Camp commences in August.

“The amount of work our coaches have put into assembling this recruiting class has been exemplary,” said Dorrel. “They’re always on the road or on the phone making connections with coaches and players, and soon we’ll be bringing here a talented group of young men whose collective drive and determination will create a championship-caliber team.

“Spring ball can’t get here soon enough,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to mixing in the transfers with all our returning players, and seeing who stands out. As always, we’re going to witness some great competitions at every position group.”

Fifteen of the 16 February signees are Texans with former Cornhusker Paup the lone exception. Of those 15, four hail from the Big Country / West Texas. The Wildcats also netted five recruits from the MetroPlex and three from the San Antonio area.

Short biographies and coaching staff comments on the recent signees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Seth Bower | 6-2 / 275 | OL | Boerne, Texas / Geneva School of Boerne

• Two-time All-State honoree and three-time All-District selection

• Football and track and field letter winner

• Part of team that won 2019 district and state titles

• Helped lead team to 2017 and 2018 district championships

• Intends to major in criminal justice

Coach’s Comments

“Does an excellent job … Well-coached … High-level performer … Very good athlete … Excels getting around defenders, and playing in their real estate … Great in the classroom … Anxious to have him here competing.”

Cameron Byrom | 6-4 / 242 | DE | Valley View, Texas / Valley View HS

• 2019 District 5-2A First Team offense (offensive line) and defense (defensive end) honoree

• Three-time All-District defensive end

• Collected 15 sacks, 87 tackles and 23 tackles for loss as a senior

• Basketball Defense Player of the year and two-time All-District honoree

• District, Area and Regional champion, and state qualifier in the shot put and discus

• Part of a team that won three consecutive district titles and reached the 2019 state semifinals

• Returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in playoff win over Italy High School

• Varsity letter winner in football, basketball and track and field

Coach’s Comments

“Small-school kid and multi-sport athlete … Good track numbers … Explosive in the shot put and discus … Longer guy with a 6-foot-6 wingspan … Athletic for a big guy.”

Noah Caldwell | 6-5 / 225 | TE | Electra, Texas / Electra HS

• First Team All-District tight end / defensive end

• Four-sport letter winner: football, basketball, track and field, golf

• Intends to major in kinesiology

Coach’s Comments

“Very athletic kid … Multi-sport athlete … He’s just goes up and catches the football over guys … When he’s blocking at level one, he’s delivering a blow and knocking guys to the ground … Excited to have this West Texas kid on our roster with his skill set, potential and upside … He’s going to blow up in the weight room and soon be a huge asset for this team.”

Maximus Gayden | 5-11 / 200 | DB | Houston, Texas / Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

• First Team All-District

• National Honor Society

• Basketball and Track and Field Letter winner

• Plans to major in civil engineering

Coach’s Comments

“ACU ties as the younger brother of sophomore defensive tackle Michael Gayden … Brings great physicality and toughness to the room … True competitor … Will enjoy his time getting opportunities and contributing for the Wildcats.”

Jonah Harrison | 5-9 / 160 | DB | Arlington, Texas / Pantego Christian Academy

• First Team All-State running back after rushing for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns

• First Team All-District running back and defensive back

• District MVP

• First Team defender in soccer

• Part of senior-year team that posted a 9-2 record, won district title, and advanced to second round of postseason

• Three-sport letter winner: football, track and field, soccer

• Intends to major in communications and marketing

Coach’s Comments

“Blue-collar mentality … Will push the guys in the room to get better … Great athletic ability … Does big things with the ball in the air … Skilled at tackling … Physical on the perimeter … Has some twitch and plays with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.”

Dennis Herrold | 6-2 / 220 | DE | Fort Worth, Texas / Fort Worth Christian HS

• Two-time First Team All-District

• First Team All-District defensive lineman

• Second Team All-District tight end

• First Team All-State defensive lineman

• Part of team that reached the state semifinals

• Two-time Academic All-State honoree

• National Honor Society

• Five-sport letter winner

• Plans to major in business

• Grandfather, Dennis Wise, played football at SMU

Coach’s Comments

“Been recruiting him hard from the beginning … Very good athlete … Good length and athleticism … Will quickly develop into a special player … Multi-sport athlete … Could play defensive end or tight end … Both his parents went to ACU.”

Truett Knox | 6-2 / 290 | OL | Ft. Worth, Texas / Aledo HS / Oklahoma St.

• 2017 TSWA, APSE Class 5A All-State and All-Parker County selection after posting a 95 percent grade, with no sacks allowed, 27 pancakes and 54 knockdowns

• 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Football Second Team

• 2016 District 6-5A All-District honoree

• Two-time All-State

• Three-time All-Conference

• Helped lead football team to three state appearances, two championships and an overall record of 59-4

• Earned three varsity letters in football and one in baseball

• National Honor Society member

• Finance major

Coach’s Comments

“Comes from a prestigious high school program at Aledo … Played two years at Oklahoma State for great o-line coaches in coach (Josh) Henson and (Charlie) Dickey … Very tough … Strong in the weight room … Dependable in everything he does.”

Austin Lozano | DL | 6-1 / 295 | Hamlin, Texas / Hamlin HS

• Four-sport varsity letter winner: football, baseball, basketball, track and field

• Helped team reach 2019 state championship game

• 2019 APSE Class 2A All-State honorable mention

• 2019 District 7-2A Defensive Line MVP

• 2019 District 7-2A First Team Offense (tight end)

Coach’s Comments

“He’s a tremendously versatile and athletic kid … He’s going to really help us up front … Proven winner on the field from right up the road in Hamlin … Great to get a Big Country kid with his kind of skills to ACU … We’re excited to get him here this summer.”

Peyton Mansell | 6-2 / 210 | QB | Belton, Texas / Belton HS / Iowa

• Competed in five games during the 2018 season as a redshirt freshman, completing 5-8 pass attempts for 83 yards

• Rushed eight times for 31 yards and a touchdown vs. Northern Illinois

• Two-year letter winner at Belton High School, where he earned first team all-conference honors as a junior and honorable mention all-state recognition as a senior

• Completed 70.1 percent of pass attempts as a senior, passing for 2,526 yards and 33 touchdowns

• Rushed 165 times for 1,134 yards and 15 touchdowns, bringing total offense to 3,660 yards and 48 touchdowns

• Earned academic all-district and all-state recognition

• Helped lead team to two playoff appearances

• Sociology major

• Father, Mike (hockey), and mother, Kim (basketball), were student-athletes at Army West Point

Coach’s Comments

“On-campus and been working with the team since January … Very impressive football IQ … Jumped right in head first, creating relationships and fostering respect with teammates … Works hard in the weight room and classroom … Great physical abilities and athleticism … Big arm that can make all the throws.”

Cooper McCasland | 5-11 / 175 | WR | Hurst, Texas / Birdville HS

• First Team All-District

• Texas High School Football Player of the Week

• Second Team All-State Academic

• AB Honor Roll

• Part of teams that won 21 games over a two-year span and went several rounds deep in the postseason

• Two-year letter winner in football

• Basketball and track and field letter winner

• Father, Josh, played collegiate basketball (Southwestern La.) and football (Hardin-Simmons)

• Uncles, Grant and Jeremy, were student-athletes at Baylor

• Intends to major in business

Coach’s Comments

” Has exceptional route running ability and does a good job of making the first defender miss with the ball in his hand … He also displays good body control and strong hands.”

Sean McKenney | 6-3 / 320 | OL | San Antonio, Texas / Harlan HS

• Part of team that posted a 12-1 record in 2019 and reached the region semifinals

• Plans to major in kinesiology

Coach’s Comments

“Loves the game of football, and plays each snap at his position with enthusiasm and focus … Former high school teammate of current Wildcat sophomore linebacker Sam Carter … Will do anything that’s asked of him and will do it at a high level … Happy to have him coming here … He’s a big fan of ACU.”

Easton Myrick | 6-1 / 185 | WR | San Antonio, Texas / Geneva School of Boerne

• All-State and All-District selection

• Part of a team that won a state championship with a 10-4 record

• Received Summa Cum Laude academic honor

• Four-year letter winner in three sports: football, baseball and track and field

• Intends to major in business

Coach’s Comments

” Plays with good speed and has strong hands … He is a competitor and fights for every yard when the balls in his hands … He also adds value on special teams.”

Dax Neece | WR | 6-3 / 200 | Albany, Texas / Albany HS / Texas Tech

• Appeared in one game during the 2018 season as a wide receiver against Lamar.

• Three-year varsity letter winner at Albany High School, appearing in 32 games over a three-year stretch

• Racked up 35 touchdowns, with 107 catches and 78 yards in five games as a sophomore

• Played 13 games as a junior, tallying 11 touchdowns and 684 yards

• Averaged 21.3 yards per catch as a senior, finishing his final season with 53 receptions and 1,127 yards for 23 touchdowns

• Part of an Albany High School team that twice reached the 2A State Championship game

• National Honor Society member

• Accounting major

• Father, Doug (football), and mother, Kim (track and field) were both student-athletes at ACU

Coach’s Comments

” He is a December transfer from Texas Tech … He is long, rangy kid who is aggressive and very savvy … He is also a spectacular student who is reliable on and off of the field.”

Jordan Paup | 6-3 / 245 | DL | Central City, Neb. / Central City HS / Nebraska

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten

• Three-times named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll

• Selected to both the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship Teams

• Appeared in one game during the 2018 season as a redshirt freshman vs. Bethune-Cookman

• Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald First Team All-Class C-2 performer as a senior at Central City High School

• Recorded 74 total tackles, including 55 solo stops in 10 games as a senior for Central City in 2016, helping his team to the first round of the state playoffs

• Two-time All-State in football

• Two-time honorable mention All-State in basketball

• Track and Field state champion in the shot put, and state qualifier with the 4×100-meter relay

• Political science and criminal justice major

Coach’s Comments

“Recruited by defensive coordinator Clint Brown while at South Dakota State … Had five to six Missouri Valley offers coming out of high school before choosing to walk-on at Nebraska … Just as explosive now as he was a few years ago … Going to be someone we count on … Very strong and physical … Expected to be a three-down lineman.”

Trace Price | 6-5 / 215 | TE | Stamford, Texas / Stamford HS

• First Team All-District

• Football, basketball and track and field letter winner

• Basketball MVP

• Track and Field State qualifier

• All-State Academic Team

• Intends to major in communications

Coach’s Comments

“He’s got good size and lot of upside … Possesses raw talent at the tight end position … We ask a lot of our tight ends with route running and blocking in the open field, and his athletic ability will allow him to do all of that at our level … Tough and physical kid … Excited for what he’ll bring onto the field.”

Kameron Stokes | S | 5-10 / 193 | Arlington, Texas | Grace Preparatory Academy

• 2018 DallasNews.com TAPPS 2-III First Team Defense at DB

• Defensive Player of the Year

• Accumulated 284 all-purpose yards in 2018 (250 rushing) with five touchdowns

• Honorable Mention running back

• Part of a 2018 team that reached the quarterfinals of the TAPPS Division III Playoff

• Two-time Academic All-State

• Kinesiology major

Coach’s Comments

“Excited for Kameron to get on the field for us … He’s a humble kid who plays hard and smart … We like his change of direction and overall athletic ability … He can cover people in man-to-man situations.”