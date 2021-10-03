Late surge falls short against LeTourneau, 2-1

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Men’s Soccer nearly overcame a late two goal deficit on Sunday afternoon, but ran out of steam in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to LeTourneau at Wilford Moore Stadium.

Both teams entered today’s American Southwest Conference matchup with matching 3-6 overall records, but LeTourneau (4-6, 1-3 ASC) did not have a conference win. The YellowJackets had the early lead – thanks to goals in the 11th and 53rd minutes – and held off the surging War Hawks to remedy that.

McMurry (3-7, 1-2 ASC) began picking up the pace and scored in the 85th minute to cut the lead to one. The goal came from senior captain Andres Martinez, who finished a cross from freshman Griffin Gaylor from the right of the box. Martinez broke perfectly towards the goal mouth, heading it in off the left post and through.

After that, the War Hawks played with a sense of urgency in desperation to force overtime. One minute after the goal, Andrew Briseno attempted a long throw in near the goal and almost connected cleanly with Gaylor, but LeTourneau goalkeeper Jack Carpenter emerged from the scrum with the ball.

Later with one minute to go, LeTourneau was given a yellow card and McMurry regained possession from its own goal. Unfortunately, McMurry’s final possession ended with a hand ball in its attacking third, and LeTourneau was able to chew the clock and earn the win.

Despite the loss, McMurry had the slight shot advantage at 13-11. Both teams had eight shots on target and three corner kicks. Both teams played aggressive, combining for 15 total fouls.

Gayler led the way with three shots and an assist, while Martinez, Danny Chavez and Santiago Nunez added two shots each.

Freshman goalkeeper Orion Patterson recorded six saves in 90 minutes of action.

Next week, the War Hawks begin a two-game road swing that starts in Clarksville, Ark. on Thursday, Oct. 7 against University of the Ozarks. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The road swing ends at UT Dallas on Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.