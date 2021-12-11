Late surge leads Tornados past War Hawks

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball battled from behind and ended the third quarter tied with Concordia Texas, but the Tornados got hot in the fourth quarter and defeated the War Hawks 71-53 on Saturday inside Kimbrell Arena.

Tied 43-43 through three frames, Concordia Texas (3-5, 1-2 American Southwest Conference) started the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run and held the War Hawks (0-10, 0-5 ASC) to 10 points in the final 10 minutes.

The fourth quarter overshadowed a great effort by McMurry in the first three quarters, as the War Hawks trailed by as many as eight points in the first half and later regained the lead after the first half. Junior D’Asia White took a dish from junior Destiny Mathews for the first score of the second half, making it 31-30.

McMurry also trailed 41-36 late in the third quarter and tied the game back with a successful and-one from sophomore Kylee Smith and a layup from Mathews. Azallee Johnson also made a layup to re-tie the game, making it 43-43 before the quarter break.

Havyn Perez finished with 24 points to lead Concordia, most of which came in the fourth quarter.

For the War Hawks, Mathews and Johnson each finished in double figures and combined for 28 points, while Smith added eight. Mathews and Johnson also led in rebounds with nine and seven, respectively.

The War Hawks have a week to prepare for its next game, as they host the Ozarks next Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. inside Kimbrell Arena.