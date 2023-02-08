This is rivalry week for the McMurry and Hardin-Simmons men. They are set to meet two times this week.

McMurry is led on to the floor by C.J. LeBlanc.

He is one of the leaders for this year’s War Hawk team, and LeBlanc is the first War Hawk to join the 1,000 point club at the school in three seasons.

Head coach Zach Pickelman said, “You get nervous whenever guys know they’re about to eclipse a milestone and how they might react to it and how they prepare going up to it. Cj said he didn’t feel much pressure he was just going to go into just like a regular game, do what he does and he did. To be able to score a 1,000 points in less than three years is pretty special, not to many people can say they’ve done that. To be able to do that you have to come in right away and he was given the opportunity as a Freshman coming in to get some playing time and his role has grown every year. It’s an honor for his and just goes to show all the work that he’s put in over his career.”

LeBlanc and the War Hawks head over to HSU on Thursday night for a 6 p.m. tip. They meet again at 3 p.m. on Saturday at McMurry’s Kimbrell Arena.